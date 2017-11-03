An apparent murder-suicide was reported by police early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Nickman Road in Ashland, Mo. The male and female killed were engaged, according to news reports.
An apparent murder-suicide was reported by police early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Nickman Road in Ashland, Mo. The male and female killed were engaged, according to news reports. Google Maps
An apparent murder-suicide was reported by police early Friday morning at a home in the 500 block of Nickman Road in Ashland, Mo. The male and female killed were engaged, according to news reports. Google Maps

Crime

Engaged couple shot, killed at Missouri home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 8:20 AM

A couple engaged to be married were killed in an apparent murder-suicide early Friday morning.

The couple lived in Ashland, Mo., south of Columbia. They were a 36-year-old female and a 42-year-old male, the Ashland Police Department announced on its Facebook page.

They were engaged, according to KRCG.

“Currently, there is no information to indicate anyone else was involved in this incident,” Ashland police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired discovered the couple dead at the scene around midnight Friday.

Both of the individuals lived at the home in the 500 block of Nickman Road, police said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is leading the follow-up investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City

    Kansas City Police Sgt. Kari Thompson said the victim of the city's 122nd homicide of 2017 was found in a bullet-riddled car that overturned near 16th Street and Lister Avenue.

Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City

Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City 0:40

Homicide victim found in bullet-riddled car in Kansas City
Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

View More Video