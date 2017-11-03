Engaged couple shot, killed at Missouri home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

A couple engaged to be married were killed in an apparent murder-suicide early Friday morning.
The couple lived in Ashland, Mo., south of Columbia. They were a 36-year-old female and a 42-year-old male, the Ashland Police Department announced on its Facebook page.
They were engaged, according to KRCG.
“Currently, there is no information to indicate anyone else was involved in this incident,” Ashland police said.
Officers responding to reports of shots fired discovered the couple dead at the scene around midnight Friday.
Both of the individuals lived at the home in the 500 block of Nickman Road, police said.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department is leading the follow-up investigation.
This story is developing and will be updated.
