In cruelty case, 24 dogs are rescued from squalor at suspected KC breeding operation

More Videos

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

Pause
Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store 0:46

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance 0:21

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:30

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:30

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question 1:59

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question

  • Watch video to see 24 dogs rescued from unsanitary conditions in Kansas City

    KC Pet Project rescued 24 dogs from a property in Kansas City that were living in unsanitary conditions. There were 12 pit bull mix adults dogs and 12 puppies that were discovered by animal control.

KC Pet Project rescued 24 dogs from a property in Kansas City that were living in unsanitary conditions. There were 12 pit bull mix adults dogs and 12 puppies that were discovered by animal control. KC Pet Project
KC Pet Project rescued 24 dogs from a property in Kansas City that were living in unsanitary conditions. There were 12 pit bull mix adults dogs and 12 puppies that were discovered by animal control. KC Pet Project

Crime

In cruelty case, 24 dogs are rescued from squalor at suspected KC breeding operation

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 3:56 PM

Two dozen underweight, scared and feces-encrusted dogs were rescued in Kansas City on Thursday and are being cared for at the KC Pet Project, the shelter announced.

Kansas City Animal Control seized the dogs from a suspected breeding operation on East 93rd Street. As of midafternoon, officials had not yet made contact with the owners of the property. It was not immediately clear how animal welfare officials became aware of the situation.

KC Pet Project said the 24 dogs included 12 adult pit bull mixes and 12 puppies. Officials reported finding raw sewage and other unsanitary conditions and are treating the situation as a cruelty case.

The dogs were transported to KC Pet Project for evaluation and treatment.

“The dogs all came to the shelter covered in mud and feces, underweight and very scared,” the shelter said in a press release.

The no-kill shelter already is “at critical capacity” with an average of 30 animal intakes every day.

“The shelter needs to move animals out of the shelter today and to do that they need support from the community,” the statement said. “Monetary donations are also critically needed to care for these new arrivals as their veterinary and long-term care will be very costly for the non-profit running the city’s shelter.”

None of the dogs rescued Thursday will be ready for adoption soon.

Shelter spokeswoman Tori Fugate said KC Pet Project is documenting the dogs’ conditions for use if authorities decide to prosecute the case.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence 1:03

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

Pause
Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store 0:46

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance 0:21

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:30

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:30

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question 1:59

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question

  • Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

    First Lt. Katie Blanchard comments on maximum sentence for man who set her on fire (video by Shane Keyser and Tony Rizzo).

Nurse who was set on fire at Ft. Leavenworth talks about her assailant's prison sentence

View More Video