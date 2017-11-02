In cruelty case, 24 dogs are rescued from squalor at suspected KC breeding operation

Two dozen underweight, scared and feces-encrusted dogs were rescued in Kansas City on Thursday and are being cared for at the KC Pet Project, the shelter announced.
Kansas City Animal Control seized the dogs from a suspected breeding operation on East 93rd Street. As of midafternoon, officials had not yet made contact with the owners of the property. It was not immediately clear how animal welfare officials became aware of the situation.
KC Pet Project said the 24 dogs included 12 adult pit bull mixes and 12 puppies. Officials reported finding raw sewage and other unsanitary conditions and are treating the situation as a cruelty case.
The dogs were transported to KC Pet Project for evaluation and treatment.
“The dogs all came to the shelter covered in mud and feces, underweight and very scared,” the shelter said in a press release.
The no-kill shelter already is “at critical capacity” with an average of 30 animal intakes every day.
“The shelter needs to move animals out of the shelter today and to do that they need support from the community,” the statement said. “Monetary donations are also critically needed to care for these new arrivals as their veterinary and long-term care will be very costly for the non-profit running the city’s shelter.”
None of the dogs rescued Thursday will be ready for adoption soon.
Shelter spokeswoman Tori Fugate said KC Pet Project is documenting the dogs’ conditions for use if authorities decide to prosecute the case.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
