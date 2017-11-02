More Videos

Crime

Man in bear mask who looked like a ‘ghost’ robs Missouri store

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 1:34 PM

A man in a bear mask robbed a St. Joseph convenience store one day after Halloween, police say.

The man fled on foot from the Speedy’s store, the St. Joseph News-Press reports. He stole $245, according to owner Jason Rowe, who speculated the man was about 6 foot and 260 pounds.

He was armed with a handgun and wore a white sheet over his body, surveillance footage shows.

“He came in with a bear head on like from a Halloween costume and a white thing on like a ghost,” said Donna Dodson, the store manager. “He pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.”

The incident occurred about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s the third robbery at the store in six months.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

