Man in bear mask who looked like a ‘ghost’ robs Missouri store

A man in a bear mask robbed a St. Joseph convenience store one day after Halloween, police say.
The man fled on foot from the Speedy’s store, the St. Joseph News-Press reports. He stole $245, according to owner Jason Rowe, who speculated the man was about 6 foot and 260 pounds.
He was armed with a handgun and wore a white sheet over his body, surveillance footage shows.
“He came in with a bear head on like from a Halloween costume and a white thing on like a ghost,” said Donna Dodson, the store manager. “He pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.”
The incident occurred about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s the third robbery at the store in six months.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
