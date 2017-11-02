Man acquitted in 2012 beating death is killed in KC drag racing crash

A 40-year-old man who was acquitted in the 2012 beating death of an AT&T technician was identified as one two men killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 on Monday, police said.
Bryan J. Middlemas of Raytown was driving a Honda that crossed the double yellow lines and struck a Ford pickup truck head-on. The Ford driver, identified as Perry Green, 56, of Independence, also was killed.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday at U.S. 24 and Ewing Avenue. Middlemas and Green were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A third vehicle that was traveling east on the highway was struck by debris.
Witnesses said that the Honda appeared to be racing a silver Pontiac car east on U.S. 24 before the crash. Both vehicles were seen crossing the double yellow lines to pass slower eastbound vehicles, police said. The driver of the Pontiac fled after the crash.
In September 2016, jurors in Clay County jury acquitted Middlemas in the slaying of Kevin M. Mashburn, who was making tower repairs in a Gladstone neighborhood.
Mashburn, 58, was attacked from behind and clubbed in the head with a crowbar.
Moments after being hit, Mashburn sent a text to his dispatcher that said, “I need you to call me an ambulance ... I have been attacked,” Clay County authorities said.
Paramedics found Mashburn unconscious inside his truck in the 2700 block of Northeast 57th Terrace in Gladstone.
He died after being rushed to the hospital.
Prosecutors said a former cellmate of Middlemas contacted police and told them that Middlemas had confessed to attacking Mashburn.
Middlemas allegedly told the cellmate he attacked Mashburn with the crowbar when the technician refused to give up his wallet, then ran away and threw the crowbar in a nearby pond.
Phone records showed that Middlemas had called his former cellmate, and records also showed that Middlemas had been near the crime scene, according to court records.
Jurors from Taney County deliberated for more than six hours before returning with a not guilty verdict.
