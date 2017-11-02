Shooting victim with life-threatening injuries found inside vehicle in KC

Police responding to reports of a shooting early Thursday found the victim with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle in Kansas City.
The shooting was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Quincy Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.
The man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
The shooting comes at a time Kansas City is seeing a high number of homicides.
So far this year, there have been 122 homicides in Kansas City, including a fatal shooting Wednesday evening near East 16th Street and Lister Avenue.
In that homicide, police found the body of a man inside a bullet-ridden vehicle that had overturned. That shooting was about a mile away from the shooting early Thursday.
Robert A. Cronkleton
