Shooting victim with life-threatening injuries found inside vehicle in KC

Crime

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 6:39 AM

Police responding to reports of a shooting early Thursday found the victim with life-threatening injuries inside a vehicle in Kansas City.

The shooting was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Quincy Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.

The man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The shooting comes at a time Kansas City is seeing a high number of homicides.

So far this year, there have been 122 homicides in Kansas City, including a fatal shooting Wednesday evening near East 16th Street and Lister Avenue.

In that homicide, police found the body of a man inside a bullet-ridden vehicle that had overturned. That shooting was about a mile away from the shooting early Thursday.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

