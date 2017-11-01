Crime

Two charged in Kansas City area rampage of 10 armed robberies

By Tony Rizzo

November 01, 2017 7:56 AM

Two Kansas City men have been charged with the armed holdup of 10 area businesses in a month-long span.

Jerry D. Patterson, 21, and Michael A. Harris, 19, are each charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Between Sept. 10 and Oct. 15, Patterson and Harris allegedly robbed businesses in Kansas City, Independence and Raytown, according to an affidavit filed in court to support the charges.

Six of the robberies were at pharmacies.

“The suspects consistently behaved in a violent and aggressive fashion, pressing a handgun against the stomach or back of business employees and putting an employee on his knees in one of the robberies,” federal prosecutors said in a written statement about the charges.

After the the last robbery of an Independence pharmacy on Oct. 15, police recovered Patterson’s car which was allegedly used in the robbery.

Inside, police recovered a .40-caliber handgun, money taken in the hold-up and items used in some of the other robberies, according to the court documents.

Patterson and Harris are now in custody and made their initial court appearances on Tuesday.

