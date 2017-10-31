Police: Teen was high on marijuana prior to Jan. wreck that killed 2 other teens

Jackson County prosecutors believe a Lee’s Summit teen was driving under the influence of marijuana prior to a deadly crash that killed two other teenagers earlier this year in south Kansas City.
Rodriquez Franklin, 19, faces two counts of felony driving while intoxicated leading to death, or in the alternative, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He was charged Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash that killed passengers Kaeden M. Hernandez and Zachary M. Meyer, both 18.
Franklin is accused of driving a 4-door Hyundai Sonata at a high rate of speed while under the influence of marijuana before he wrecked Jan. 21 near 73rd Street and Prospect.
According to court records, Franklin was allegedly following a car that belong to his girlfriend at the time of the wreck. The girlfriend, court records state, told police she did not know who was following her.
Hernandez was a Lee’s Summit West High School senior at the time of his death; Meyer went to Lee’s Summit North High School. Both died at the accident scene .
According to court records, Franklin was the removed from the driver’s seat by emergency responders.
Prosecutors allege Franklin was speeding when he lost control of the Sonata, struck a curb and then a large tree. Witnesses told police Franklin’s vehicle was traveling between 100 to 120 mph.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $50,000 for Franklin.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments