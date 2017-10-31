Cole W. Huff
Cole W. Huff Clay County Detention Center
Cole W. Huff Clay County Detention Center

Crime

Kansas City man charged in teen’s Oct. 23 shooting death

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 5:09 PM

Clay County authorities have charged a 21-year-old man in the shooting death of a Gladstone teen found Oct. 23 on the front porch of a North Kansas City apartment building.

Cole Walker Huff of Kansas City faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the slaying of Zachary Thomas Murphy, 19.

After shots were fired, officers were called to the residence in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive and found the victim.

According to court records, the fatal shooting stemmed from an undisclosed argument.

Murphy was a person of interest in the September 2016 shooting death of Logan C. Minton, 22, of Riverside. Minton was found shot to death near Armour Road and Knox Street in North Kansas City. Authorities believe that Minton was abducted in Kansas City before the shooting.

Investigators said they believe Murphy had information about who may have shot Minton but refused to cooperate with investigators. The shooting death of Minton remains unsolved.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

    "We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza
Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza
Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

View More Video