Kansas City man charged in teen’s Oct. 23 shooting death

Clay County authorities have charged a 21-year-old man in the shooting death of a Gladstone teen found Oct. 23 on the front porch of a North Kansas City apartment building.
Cole Walker Huff of Kansas City faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in the slaying of Zachary Thomas Murphy, 19.
After shots were fired, officers were called to the residence in the 2300 block of Oliver Drive and found the victim.
According to court records, the fatal shooting stemmed from an undisclosed argument.
Murphy was a person of interest in the September 2016 shooting death of Logan C. Minton, 22, of Riverside. Minton was found shot to death near Armour Road and Knox Street in North Kansas City. Authorities believe that Minton was abducted in Kansas City before the shooting.
Investigators said they believe Murphy had information about who may have shot Minton but refused to cooperate with investigators. The shooting death of Minton remains unsolved.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments