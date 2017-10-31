Former Gardner Edgerton High School choir director charged with aggravated sodomy

A Gardner, Kan. man and former Gardner Edgerton High School choir director was charged Tuesday with unlawful sodomy.
Todd A. Burd, 45, was charged in Johnson County District Court with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
The incidents occured between Oct. 23, 2016 and Nov. 8, 2016, and were not consensual, according to court documents.
The victim was born in 2000, making him or her 15 or 16-years-old at the time of the acts.
Burd was a choir director and vocal teacher at Gardner Edgerton High School, but is not currently an employee.
The school district selected him as Teacher of the Year in 2015.
In June 2010, the St. Luke’s Health System published a story about Burd’s extensive recovery from Guillain-Barré Syndrome at St. Luke’s South. Burd had contracted the disease, which attacks the body’s immune system, in 2008.
According to the hospital, Burd sang in the English National Opera and had performed at Kansas City's Theatre in the Park. He conducted a 170-member choir and directed musicals at Gardner Edgerton High School.
Gardner-Edgerton School District spokesperson Leann Northway referred questions to Johnson County prosecutors.
Burd was arrested on Tuesday. His bond is set at $250,000.
