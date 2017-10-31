Lawrence man caught in child porn investigation led by German police

A Lawrence man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday after an investigation started by German police uncovered a cache of child pornography on his computer.
Noah T. Martin, 31, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography.
Police in the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg were investigating the sharing of child pornography online and contacted U.S. officials after they compiled a list of 155 users who had shared video of a little girl being sexually abused, according to prosecutors.
The trial led to Martin, and a search of his computer turned up more than 1,700 video and still images of child pornography, prosecutors said.
