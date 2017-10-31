Crime

Lawrence man caught in child porn investigation led by German police

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 2:32 PM

A Lawrence man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday after an investigation started by German police uncovered a cache of child pornography on his computer.

Noah T. Martin, 31, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession and distribution of child pornography.

Police in the German state of Baden-Wurttemberg were investigating the sharing of child pornography online and contacted U.S. officials after they compiled a list of 155 users who had shared video of a little girl being sexually abused, according to prosecutors.

The trial led to Martin, and a search of his computer turned up more than 1,700 video and still images of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

    "We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza
Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza
Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

View More Video