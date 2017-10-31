Crime

Man charged with robbery of Midtown Kansas City bank

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 2:08 PM

A man who said he was homeless and wanted money to pay for a motel room was charged Tuesday with robbing a Midtown Kansas City bank.

Terrance R. Haynes, 56, was charged in federal court with the Monday afternoon hold-up of the U.S. Bank at Main Street and Armour Blvd.

A teller told investigators that the robber hand a gun in his waistband and threatened to shoot her because she wasn’t gathering up the money fast enough, according to the allegation outlined in court documents.

Haynes was spotted driving a car near 12th and Walnut streets about 20 minutes after the robbery and arrested by Kansas City police.

Inside the car, investigators found the same amount of money that had been taken in the robbery, according to court documents.

Haynes also admitted to committing the robbery and said the car he was driving belonged to his girlfriend, authorities allege.

