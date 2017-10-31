Man tells police his wife’s body was in a cooler at a Lenexa storage unit

An Arizona man found at a Lenexa storage unit with two small children last week told police his wife was dead and her body was stored inside a cooler there, according to court records.

Justin Todd Rey, 35, of Flagstaff, Ariz., was arrested and charged with child endangerment after Lenexa police on Tuesday responded to a report of people sleeping inside the storage unit in the 9200 block of Marshall Drive. While there, officers found human remains.

Law enforcement officials have not publicly identified the human remains, but Rey told police they belonged to his wife, Jessica Monteiro Rey, according to court records. Her relatives in California told KSHB that police confirmed to them that Rey’s remains were identified by her fingerprints.

The couple had a 2-year-old and a newborn baby.

Police say that when they questioned Justin Rey he told conflicting stories about his wife’s death, first saying she died while giving birth to their newborn and later saying she committed suicide after giving birth.

While talking with police at the storage unit, Rey “spontaneously informed the officers his wife was inside the cooler and looked to the direction of a red and white Igloo-style cooler with wheels,” according to Jackson County Circuit Court records.

Lenexa police opened a “missing persons/suspicious death” investigation and contacted Kansas City police for help tracing the family’s movements in the days before the arrest.

It’s unclear when the family arrived in the Kansas City area, but Justin Rey, Jessica Rey — then pregnant — and their 2-year-old child checked into a hotel along Interstate 70 near the Truman Sports Complex on Sept. 25, according to an application for a search warrant filed by Kansas City police.

Jessica Rey was last seen alive at that hotel on Oct. 20, according to police.

Three days later, Justin Rey called the front desk, disguising his voice as female, and checked out of their room, hotel management told police.

Police reviewing surveillance video from the hotel saw him walking through the hotel pulling a red cooler with a black bag on top of it, while pushing a stroller, with a toddler walking beside him. He left the hotel shortly after noon on Oct. 23. About an hour later, he returned to the hotel, saying he needed to get back into the room because he forgot something.

The next day, Lenexa police found Justin Rey, the two children and the cooler at the storage unit.

He is being held at the Johnson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, and is scheduled to be in Johnson County District Court on Thursday.