The University of Kansas police are investigating a second accusation of sexual assault on campus. No charges have been filed in either case.
The University of Kansas police are investigating a second accusation of sexual assault on campus. No charges have been filed in either case. University of Kansas photo
The University of Kansas police are investigating a second accusation of sexual assault on campus. No charges have been filed in either case. University of Kansas photo

Crime

New rape allegation made at KU Downs Hall, but no charges yet filed

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 12:01 PM

For the second time in October, University of Kansas police are investigating a rape accusation in the Downs Hall student residence.

As in the first case, the accused student was arrested and then released without charges being filed.

Both of the October rape accusations are open investigations, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano of the KU public safety office.

In the most recent case, a female student came forward Oct. 25 and told investigators she had been raped after midnight by an acquaintance on Oct. 6. On Friday, an 18-year-old male student was booked into the Douglas County jail and released the following day.

In an unrelated case, an accusation led to the arrest of two 19-year-old male students Oct. 21. In that case the prosecutors office requested that the KU police continue its investigation and did not file charges.

In both cases, the victims said they were attacked by men who were acquaintances, Anguiano said.

He urged anyone who says they have been assaulted or feels in danger to contact the KU police at 785-864-5900.

KU’s Institute of Opportunity and Access — which investigates Title IX violations such as sexual assault and harassment — is also available to students, he said.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

    "We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza
Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza
Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

View More Video