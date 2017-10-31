New rape allegation made at KU Downs Hall, but no charges yet filed

For the second time in October, University of Kansas police are investigating a rape accusation in the Downs Hall student residence.
As in the first case, the accused student was arrested and then released without charges being filed.
Both of the October rape accusations are open investigations, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano of the KU public safety office.
In the most recent case, a female student came forward Oct. 25 and told investigators she had been raped after midnight by an acquaintance on Oct. 6. On Friday, an 18-year-old male student was booked into the Douglas County jail and released the following day.
In an unrelated case, an accusation led to the arrest of two 19-year-old male students Oct. 21. In that case the prosecutors office requested that the KU police continue its investigation and did not file charges.
In both cases, the victims said they were attacked by men who were acquaintances, Anguiano said.
He urged anyone who says they have been assaulted or feels in danger to contact the KU police at 785-864-5900.
KU’s Institute of Opportunity and Access — which investigates Title IX violations such as sexual assault and harassment — is also available to students, he said.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
