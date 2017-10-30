Double fatal crash reported on U.S. 24, KC police say

Crime

October 30, 2017

A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 killed two people Monday, Kansas City police said.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday at U.S. 24 and Ewing Avenue. Police said two people were killed when a Honda vehicle crossed the double yellow lines and struck a Ford truck head-on.

The drivers of the Honda and Ford were pronounced dead at the scene, a news release said.

A third vehicle that was traveling east on the highway was struck by debris on the left side of their vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the Honda appeared to be racing a silver Pontiac car east on U.S. 24 before the crash. Both vehicles were seen crossing the double yellow lines to pass slower eastbound vehicles, police said. The Pontiac fled the scene of the crash.

The names of the victims were not released Monday.

Police closed U.S. 24 for about three hours as they investigated the crash.

Monday’s crash marked the 84th and 85th vehicle fatalities of 2017, the news release said.

