Patrick Logan Pulse is charged with assault in a shooting at the Landing Eatery & Pub in Liberty, Mo., Oct. 29. City of Liberty

Crime

Man charged in Liberty restaurant shooting arrested in blood-stained Jeep

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

October 30, 2017 2:31 PM

A Lyft service driver remained in critical condition Monday with three gunshot wounds as court records revealed more details in the violence that broke out in the parking lot of a Liberty restaurant early Sunday morning.

The 41-year-old victim had been called to pick up a rider at the Landing Eatery & Pub sometime after midnight Sunday.

Witness accounts show he may have become involved in a dispute between a woman and an Independence man — Patrick Logan Pulse, 28 — who is in custody, charged with first-degree felony assault and armed criminal action.

Court records show witnesses saw the victim and the man identified as Pulse arguing and then fighting in the restaurant’s north parking lot around 1:45 a.m.

Then there were six gunshots — apparently laser-aimed. The victim, whom the investigation would show had no firearms, was hit three times, twice in the head and once in the shoulder. The head wounds were to his jaw and the back of his head. He was in critical condition Monday.

After the gunshots, witnesses said Pulse grabbed a woman and forced her into a silver Jeep and then fled the scene going north from Kansas Street onto Missouri 291.

Around 2:30 a.m., a deputy Clay County sheriff saw the Jeep traveling south on 291 near Missouri 210. With the help of Independence and Sugar Creek police, the Jeep was stopped near 291 and Kentucky Road in Independence.

Pulse, the police reported, had blood on his hands and jeans. The front-seat area of the Jeep was blood-stained, and a black semiautomatic handgun was lying on the floorboard.

While in custody, according to police, Pulse said he had gotten into an argument over his girlfriend.

Pulse’s bond was set at $100,000.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

