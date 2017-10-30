Feds: Racist graffiti, arson at south KC church were cover-up for theft by employee

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:23 KCK police investigate possible explosive in van Pause 0:35 Watch: Car leads police on pursuit through Kansas City, Kan. 2:18 Jackson County jail searched by emergency response team 0:48 Man inside KCK house with 5 children threatening to kill people surrenders 1:20 Three pedestrians were killed by vehicles in Kansas City this weekend 0:26 Kansas City police investigate double shooting at E 16th and Elmwood Ave 0:29 Raw video: KC police investigate double shooting 2:13 Gun thefts in Kansas City are rising at an alarming rate 0:48 Mike Sanders pleads guilty to corruption 0:25 Police capture possible murder suspect after chase Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Racist graffiti appeared on the front entrance of Concord Fortress of Hope Church in south Kansas City on Sunday morning. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

Racist graffiti appeared on the front entrance of Concord Fortress of Hope Church in south Kansas City on Sunday morning. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star