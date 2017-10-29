A 41-year-old Kansas City man shot at a Liberty restaurant early Sunday morning is in critical condition, according to police.
A 41-year-old Kansas City man shot at a Liberty restaurant early Sunday morning is in critical condition, according to police. -
A 41-year-old Kansas City man shot at a Liberty restaurant early Sunday morning is in critical condition, according to police. -

Crime

Shooting at Liberty restaurant leaves KC man hospitalized, Independence man arrested

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

October 29, 2017 11:53 AM

A 41-year-old Kansas City man shot at a Liberty restaurant early Sunday morning is in critical condition, according to police.

Liberty police responded to the shooting about 1:45 a.m. at The Landing Eatery & Pub at 1189 W. Kansas St.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to a hospital.

Police arrested a 28-year-old Independence man in connection with the shooting. That man remained in police custody Sunday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

    "We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza
Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza
Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

View More Video