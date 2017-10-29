Shooting at Liberty restaurant leaves KC man hospitalized, Independence man arrested

A 41-year-old Kansas City man shot at a Liberty restaurant early Sunday morning is in critical condition, according to police.
Liberty police responded to the shooting about 1:45 a.m. at The Landing Eatery & Pub at 1189 W. Kansas St.
Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds and he was taken to a hospital.
Police arrested a 28-year-old Independence man in connection with the shooting. That man remained in police custody Sunday.
The shooting remains under investigation.
