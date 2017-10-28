Police find drugs, weapons after road rage-fueled rollover crash in Lee’s Summit

Police found weapons and drugs in a truck after two men were hurt in a rollover crash that authorities believe was caused by a gun-fueled road rage incident Saturday afternoon in Lee’s Summit.
The single-vehicle crash was reported about 4 p.m. near Northwest Murray and Northwest O’Brien roads.
Officers responding to the scene found a black and gold Chevrolet truck in a grassy area on the northeast corner of Murray and O’Brien, police said.
The driver of a second vehicle told police the truck sideswiped their vehicle while traveling on Southwest Third Street. When the driver of the truck failed to pull over to report the accident, the other driver began to follow them.
Police said the driver of the truck then attempted to elude the second vehicle, lost control and rolled the truck.
The second driver reported that occupants of the truck fired several rounds at them as they attempted to get away.
Witnesses in the area told police they heard shots prior to the truck crashing.
Police said detectives recovered weapons and drugs at the scene from the truck’s interior.
Both suspects from the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and remained in police custody Saturday evening.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee’s Summit Police TIPS hotline at 816-969-1752.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
