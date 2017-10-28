Police found weapons and drugs in a truck after two men were hurt in a rollover crash authorities believe was caused by a gun-fueled road rage incident near Northwest Murray and Northwest O’Brien roads, shown here in a Google Earth image, in Lee’s Summit.
Police found weapons and drugs in a truck after two men were hurt in a rollover crash authorities believe was caused by a gun-fueled road rage incident near Northwest Murray and Northwest O’Brien roads, shown here in a Google Earth image, in Lee’s Summit. Google Earth
Police found weapons and drugs in a truck after two men were hurt in a rollover crash authorities believe was caused by a gun-fueled road rage incident near Northwest Murray and Northwest O’Brien roads, shown here in a Google Earth image, in Lee’s Summit. Google Earth

Crime

Police find drugs, weapons after road rage-fueled rollover crash in Lee’s Summit

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

October 28, 2017 8:52 PM

Police found weapons and drugs in a truck after two men were hurt in a rollover crash that authorities believe was caused by a gun-fueled road rage incident Saturday afternoon in Lee’s Summit.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 4 p.m. near Northwest Murray and Northwest O’Brien roads.

Officers responding to the scene found a black and gold Chevrolet truck in a grassy area on the northeast corner of Murray and O’Brien, police said.

The driver of a second vehicle told police the truck sideswiped their vehicle while traveling on Southwest Third Street. When the driver of the truck failed to pull over to report the accident, the other driver began to follow them.

Police said the driver of the truck then attempted to elude the second vehicle, lost control and rolled the truck.

The second driver reported that occupants of the truck fired several rounds at them as they attempted to get away.

Witnesses in the area told police they heard shots prior to the truck crashing.

Police said detectives recovered weapons and drugs at the scene from the truck’s interior.

Both suspects from the truck were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and remained in police custody Saturday evening.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee’s Summit Police TIPS hotline at 816-969-1752.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

    "We're here for the families in the aftermath," said Alissa Henderson, of Hearts Infinity, Inc., a group providing support to families of murder victims. "We give the deceased person a voice," said Henderson, who organized Saturday's Justice Kansas City rally at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on The Plaza after five more homicides in Kansas City since Wednesday. "It's heartbreaking," said Henderson. Video by Tammy Ljungblad/The Star. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza 1:40

Murder victims families rally at The Plaza
Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza
Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

View More Video