Crime

One killed, another injured in double shooting on East 47th St. in Independence

By Toriano Porter

October 28, 2017 5:00 PM

Police were investigating after one man was killed and another injured in a double shooting Saturday afternoon in Independence.

Officers found the victims shortly after 2 p.m. after responding to a shooting in the 12800 block of East 47th Street.

Hours after the incident, police released the name and a description of a person of interest in the shooting.

Authorities said Jerome T. Roberson, a 31-year-old man from Kansas City, is wanted for questioning. They believe Roberson may be in a red 1995 Chevrolet Camaro with t-tops and a possible license plate of CN5-K5N.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS, the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

