Former Olathe teacher ordered to trial for sexual contact with student

A trial has been ordered for a former Olathe South High School teacher and coach accused of having sexual contact with a student.
Michael Jasiczek on Thursday waived his preliminary hearing in Johnson County District where he is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations.
A judge then bound Jesiczek over for trial on the three felony charges and scheduled his next court appearance for Dec. 7.
Jasiczek, 43, was placed on leave in May when allegations were first raised.
He was charged in June with having sexual contact with the 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions.
