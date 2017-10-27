Michael Jasiczek
Michael Jasiczek Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Jasiczek Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

Former Olathe teacher ordered to trial for sexual contact with student

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 27, 2017 9:14 AM

A trial has been ordered for a former Olathe South High School teacher and coach accused of having sexual contact with a student.

Michael Jasiczek on Thursday waived his preliminary hearing in Johnson County District where he is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual relations.

A judge then bound Jesiczek over for trial on the three felony charges and scheduled his next court appearance for Dec. 7.

Jasiczek, 43, was placed on leave in May when allegations were first raised.

He was charged in June with having sexual contact with the 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

    Adam Purinton, who is charged with the murder of an Indian man in Johnson County, appeared in court Friday to have his preliminary hearing set for Jan. 16, 2018.

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing 0:23

Adam Purinton appears at preliminary hearing
Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks 1:18

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks
Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

View More Video