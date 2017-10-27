Crime

Driver suffers head wound from gunshot in Kansas City road rage incident

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

October 27, 2017 9:07 AM

A truck driver sustained a graze wound to the head during a road rage incident Friday morning at Interstate 435 and State Line Road.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. The driver said he was westbound on I-435 and someone fired a gunshot at him. The motorist then pulled over and summoned help.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold GMC SUV that was westbound into Kansas.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

