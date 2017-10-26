More Videos

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

Pause
Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours 0:29

Kansas City has had three homicides in the past 24 hours

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Surveillance video shows man robbing Denny's by showing a threatening note 1:05

Surveillance video shows man robbing Denny's by showing a threatening note

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:30

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:26

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

Justice for Justise: A sexual assault survivor speaks out 2:53

Justice for Justise: A sexual assault survivor speaks out

  • Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks

    A racially fueled sign was hung on a fence at a Buffalo, Mo., home. A Mexican-American whose family the sign was directed at said his neighbors often lobbed racially fueled threats at him and his family. The incident devolved into violence Sunday.

Watch: Chaotic aftermath of a racially fueled melee in the Ozarks

A racially fueled sign was hung on a fence at a Buffalo, Mo., home. A Mexican-American whose family the sign was directed at said his neighbors often lobbed racially fueled threats at him and his family. The incident devolved into violence Sunday.
Jason Boatright and Cassie Parish The Kansas City Star
Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

Latest News

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

Merriam police officer Brad Thomas, stepson of slain Kansas City, Kansas police Capt. Robert "Dave" Melton, has been training to join area police officers, firefighters and EMT/paramedics for the upcoming Guns N’ Hoses 2017 Charity Boxing Event. The event raises money for the Kansas City Crime Commission’s Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund. Video by John Sleezer and Joe Robertson/The Kansas City Star

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Crime

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Three died and two were injured in a shooting in downtown Lawrence early Sunday. A woman and two men died from their injuries: Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, and Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, both of Topeka.