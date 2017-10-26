Kansas man accused of raping adopted girl is arrested for child porn while out on bond

A Kansas man out on bond as he awaits trial on sex crime charges involving a child younger than 14 years old was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into possession of child pornography.
Leon Holloway, 52, of Onaga, was arrested on suspicion of exploitation of a child, according to a release from the Jackson County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office.
Holloway allegedly raped and sodomized his adopted daughter over the course of many months that ended in the spring of 2015, according to the Holton Recorder.
Charges were filed against him in May 2015, according to court records. His most recent arrest for allegedly possessing child pornography images is unrelated to his adopted daughter, according to Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller.
Holloway allegedly demanded sexual favors of the adopted girl in exchange for privileges such as watching TV, according to the girl’s testimony during a preliminary hearing, reported the Recorder.
When the girl warned the man that she would report him, she said he told her he would kill himself rather than go to jail because he was “not made for jail.”
Holloway pleaded not guilty to the sex crime charges. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Friday.
After his arrest Wednesday following the child pornography investigation, he was transported to the Jackson County Jail, and his bond was set at $25,000.
Miller said the bond amounts set in Holloway’s two cases are within the norm for the jurisdiction.
To her knowledge, Holloway remained in custody Thursday morning.
Judge Norbert Marek is handling Holloway’s case. He also handled the Jacob Ewing sex crime cases in Holton, Kan., in which Ewing was arrested, charged with sex crimes and released on bond on four separate occasions over the course of two months in 2016, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.
The teen who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her adopted father is “not living in the home right now,” Miller added.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
