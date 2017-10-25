File illustration
Crime

Teen who faced 31 felonies in sex crime case gets 45 days, outraging victims’ families

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 25, 2017 4:35 PM

A Michigan teen who faced 31 felonies — including 20 sexual assault counts — was sentenced to 45 days last week.

The sentence was too lenient, according to the victims’ families.

Earlier this month, the 16-year-old boy from Brighton Township pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes and four counts of possession of child sexually explicit material, according to the local Livingston Daily.

The charges stemmed from incidents involving three girls — one as young as 12 years old.

Livingston County Assistant Prosecutor Marilyn Bradford handled the case and said that the boy, who began the assaults when he was 14, used his size to dominate the girls, according to the Daily.

Three weeks after assaulting one girl, he met with her to apologize but “raped her again,” Bradford said.

A relative of one of the victims said, “I’m angry because this needs to be stopped,” according to Click on Detroit.

Bradford and the girls’ families called for the boy to be sent to a residential treatment facility for sex offenders, according to the Daily.

Click on Detroit reported the plea agreement called for the boy to be sent to a center to be evaluated for 15 months, but the court referee in the case instead sentenced the boy to 45 days.

A Livingston County prosecutor told the Daily that he may call for a judge to review the referee’s decision.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

