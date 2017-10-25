Police find human remains in Lenexa storage unit

Lenexa police are investigating human remains that were found in a storage unit Tuesday.
The remains were found shortly before 7 p.m. in a U-Haul storage unit at 9250 Marshall Drive, according to a statement from Lenexa police.
Officers had been called there to check on the welfare of people who had been sleeping in a storage unit. While there, the officers found human remains in a storage unit.
Police are conducting a death investigation and said no further details were available.
