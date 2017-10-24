More Videos

  Surveillance video shows man robbing Denny's by showing a threatening note

    Surveillance video circulated by Kansas City police Tuesday allegedly shows a man robbing a Denny’s restaurant on Front Street earlier this month by showing an employee a threatening note.

Surveillance video circulated by Kansas City police Tuesday allegedly shows a man robbing a Denny’s restaurant on Front Street earlier this month by showing an employee a threatening note. Kansas City Police Department
Surveillance video circulated by Kansas City police Tuesday allegedly shows a man robbing a Denny's restaurant on Front Street earlier this month by showing an employee a threatening note. Kansas City Police Department

Crime

Video shows man rob a Denny’s restaurant with a threatening note, KC police say

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

October 24, 2017 4:21 PM

Surveillance video circulated by Kansas City police Tuesday allegedly shows a man robbing a Denny’s restaurant on Front Street earlier this month by showing an employee a threatening note.

Police said the man in the video is suspected of using the same method to rob two Denny’s restaurants this month — one at 6887 East Front St. on Oct. 3 and the other at 1600 Broadway on Oct. 4.

In each case, police said, the robber first ordered an orange juice before showing a Denny’s employee a note saying he had a weapon and demanding money.

The video circulated by police shows the Oct. 3 robbery, which occurred shortly after 6 a.m. In the video, a man enters the restaurant and shows an employee a note. After reading the note, the employee appears to hesitate, looking the man in the face.

At that point the video skips 18 seconds ahead to show the employee giving the man cash from the register. Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman, said he didn’t know what the edited portion of the video would have shown.

The video shows the alleged robber take the cash and leave the restaurant without incident.

Kansas City police asked anyone with information about the robberies to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

