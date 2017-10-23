Devondre Sanders
Devondre Sanders Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office
Devondre Sanders Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office

Crime

KCK father pleads guilty to child abuse murder of 4-year-old daughter

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 2:21 PM

A 28-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man pleaded guilty to the child abuse killing of his 4-year-old daughter.

Devondre Sanders was scheduled to go to trial Monday in Wyandotte County District Court for the May 2016 death of his daughter, Honesty Sanders.

But he instead entered guilty pleas to charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.

On May 27, 2016, Kansas City, Kan., police were called to the 700 block of Vermont Avenue, where they found Honesty unconscious on the floor of an apartment.

Officers began CPR, and the little girl was taken to a hospital but never regained consciousness.

She died later at a hospital.

Sanders’ 24-year-old girlfriend, Sierra Mitchell, is also charged in the case and is scheduled to go to trial in March.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

    Indian Creek Trail murder victim Mike Darby's son Brian Darby, along with other family members, was in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday morning as Fredrick Scott faced formal charges in three south Kansas City deaths. Scott, 23, is a suspect in the killings of six people.

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court

1:00

"It's still a balance between horrible pain and anger," Mike Darby's son says as alleged serial killer appears in court
Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC 1:18

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 2:35

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

View More Video