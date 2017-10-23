KCK father pleads guilty to child abuse murder of 4-year-old daughter

A 28-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man pleaded guilty to the child abuse killing of his 4-year-old daughter.
Devondre Sanders was scheduled to go to trial Monday in Wyandotte County District Court for the May 2016 death of his daughter, Honesty Sanders.
But he instead entered guilty pleas to charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15.
On May 27, 2016, Kansas City, Kan., police were called to the 700 block of Vermont Avenue, where they found Honesty unconscious on the floor of an apartment.
Officers began CPR, and the little girl was taken to a hospital but never regained consciousness.
She died later at a hospital.
Sanders’ 24-year-old girlfriend, Sierra Mitchell, is also charged in the case and is scheduled to go to trial in March.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments