Two KU students arrested on suspicion of rape at residence hall

University of Kansas campus police have arrested two students on suspicion of rape at a student residence hall, according to a statement released by the university’s Public Safety Office.
The arrests on Saturday came after a female student reported that she was sexually assaulted early Saturday morning by two acquaintances in her room at the Downs Hall residence hall. The female student reported multiple sexual assaults.
KU campus police said the two arrested students were interviewed as suspects and, after further investigation, taken to the Douglas County Jail.
Campus police officials said they would not comment further on the arrests Sunday.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments