Man ‘hearing voices’ fires gun in the air in downtown KC to get help

A man who fired a handgun into the air Sunday near City Hall in downtown Kansas City said he had been “hearing voices” and fired the gun to attract attention and get help, according to police.
A police detective spotted the man shooting the gun into the air about 11:30 p.m. near City Hall at 12th and Locust streets, according to Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman.
When other officers arrived, the man put the gun down and surrendered without incident. He told police that he was hearing voices and had failed to get help from friends and family, so he decided to shoot a gun into the air to attract help.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage from the gunshots.
Snapp said the man was taken to a hospital for evaluation and will be issued a summons for discharging a firearm.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
