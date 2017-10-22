Isaac DeWayne Cotton Jr.
Belton police arrest man suspected of shooting at officer during traffic stop

By Ian Cummings

October 22, 2017 12:15 PM

Belton police announced the arrest early Sunday morning of a man suspected of shooting at a police officer during a traffic stop Saturday.

The officer escaped injury in the shooting, which occurred during a traffic stop Saturday evening. Belton Police Department staffers posted about the incident on the department’s Facebook page.

The man arrested as a suspect in the shooting was identified as Isaac DeWayne Cotton Jr.

According to Belton police, the incident began when an officer tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle tried to evade police. When the vehicle eventually stopped, a person got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the officer.

The officer was not struck and was “doing fine,” police said.

Belton police said Cotton remained in custody and that charges were pending.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

