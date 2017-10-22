Police identify woman found killed in KC home, homicide investigation under way

Kansas City police have released the name of a woman found dead Friday inside a home in the 2400 block of East 59th Street, and said they are investigating the death as a homicide.
Police on Sunday identified the woman as 24-year-old Reyanna M. Fisher, of Kansas City. After further investigation over the weekend, police said, the death was being investigated as a homicide.
Officers found Fisher’s body inside the house shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday after responding to an emergency call at the home.
Police have not named the cause of the woman’s death.
On Friday, close to two dozen people gathered near the crime scene for hours after the discovery.
Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
