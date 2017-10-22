A Prairie Village woman awoke early Sunday morning to find a burglar in her home, according to police.
Crime

Prairie Village woman awakened by burglar in her home early Sunday morning

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

October 22, 2017 9:42 AM

A Prairie Village woman awoke early Sunday morning to find a burglar in her home, according to police.

The woman called police shortly before 5 a.m. to report that she found a man in her house in the 7400 block of Fontana Street.

On awaking and seeking the man standing inside the home, the woman screamed, according to police. The man ran out through a back door. Police described the man as being white, in his early 30s, with brown hair, short facial hair, wearing a gray Kansas State University sweatshirt and white sweat pants.

The man spoke to the woman, but did not threaten her, according to police. The man took some items from the home and left running eastbound.

The woman was not injured, police said.

Officers searched the area with a K-9 police dog from Leawood but did not find a suspect.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Prairie Village police at 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

