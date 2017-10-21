Crime

Man on the run with undisclosed amount of cash after robbing KC bank, FBI says

By Joyce Smith And Max Londberg

jsmith@kcstar.com

October 21, 2017 2:40 PM

A man in his late 20s or early 30s is on the run with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a Kansas City bank.

Arvest Bank, located at 8959 E. 40 Highway, was robbed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, wearing a camouflage jacket, tan pants and a green hat.

He used a demand note and threatened bank staff with a weapon but never showed a weapon, Patton said by email.

The man fled on foot.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

    Prosecutors believe 25-year-old Trayneal Cubie of Kansas City led police on a high speed chase that topped 100 mph a day after authorities said he participated in an armed robbery of a woman.

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC 1:18

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 2:35

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event
Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel 1:14

Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel

View More Video