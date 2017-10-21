Man on the run with undisclosed amount of cash after robbing KC bank, FBI says

A man in his late 20s or early 30s is on the run with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a Kansas City bank.
Arvest Bank, located at 8959 E. 40 Highway, was robbed about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton.
The suspect is described as having a slim build, wearing a camouflage jacket, tan pants and a green hat.
He used a demand note and threatened bank staff with a weapon but never showed a weapon, Patton said by email.
The man fled on foot.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
