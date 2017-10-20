Scanner audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

More Videos 2:35 Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event Pause 1:18 Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC 2:12 Mother of slain daughter reacts to arrests in Lawrence shooting 1:14 Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel 1:58 Authorities discuss next steps after arresting two in connection with Lawrence triple shooting 2:53 Lawrence residents react to shooting that killed 3 people 3:02 At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 0:35 Marshawn Lynch watches in stands after ejection, then rides train with Marcus Peters 1:28 KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC Prosecutors believe 25-year-old Trayneal Cubie of Kansas City led police on a high speed chase that topped 100 mph a day after authorities said he participated in an armed robbery of a woman. Prosecutors believe 25-year-old Trayneal Cubie of Kansas City led police on a high speed chase that topped 100 mph a day after authorities said he participated in an armed robbery of a woman. Toriano Porter and Neil Nakahodo Kansas City Star

Prosecutors believe 25-year-old Trayneal Cubie of Kansas City led police on a high speed chase that topped 100 mph a day after authorities said he participated in an armed robbery of a woman. Toriano Porter and Neil Nakahodo Kansas City Star