Crime

Scanner audio details arrest of robbery suspect after high speed pursuit in KC

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 7:42 PM

A 25-year-old Kansas City man led police on a high speed chase that topped 100 mph a day after he participated in an armed robbery of a woman, authorities said Friday.

Trayneal Cubie was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors accuse Cubie of participating in the armed robbery of a woman a day before he engaged police in a pursuit that ended with his arrest.

The pursuit began about 4 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound 74th Street at Forest in south Kansas City and continued for blocks.

According to audio obtained from scanner traffic, Cubie swerved into the opposite lanes of travel during the pursuit to strike a marked police car attempting to deploy sticks near 74th and The Paseo.

Cubie’s car was disabled after he hit a curb and he was taken into custody near 74th and Highland after a short foot chase.

According to court documents, the female robbery victim was in line inside a store Tuesday near East 67th Street and Prospect when someone saw her place cash into a paper bag.

The woman told police a man who had been behind her in line followed her outside, put a handgun to her forehead and reached in her vehicle and grabbed the bag, which contained $390.

According to court records, the armed man then ran to a Chevrolet Cruze driven by another man. A computer check of the temporary licenses plates on the Chevy Cruze traced back to Cubie.

After police identified Cubie’s vehicle, they waited for him Wednesday afternoon to leave his residence in the 7300 block of Flora Avenue.

Police said Cubie failed to stop for emergency sirens and ignored traffic signs, driving at a high rate of speed on 74th Street and exceeded 100 mph after he turned south on The Paseo.

When police showed Cubie surveillance video of the robbery during questioning, he allegedly said, “that is me,” but denied anyone was in the Chevy Cruze with him.

Cubie also admitted to being in the high speed pursuit with police.

Bond for Cubie was set at $100,000. He remained in jail Friday night.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

