Student in custody for threat that led to lock down at Park Hill High School

A threat that prompted a lock down Friday at Park Hill High School resulted in the arrest of one person.
Police reported about 12:45 p.m. Friday that a suspect was in custody and the lock down was lifted. No injuries were reported.
The school was locked down for a short time after the student allegedly made a threatening comment, according to Kansas City police.
The student was arrested by deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, school officials notified parents about a threat that prompted an additional police presence at the school in Kansas City, North, on Friday.
A school district spokeswoman said Friday that it was not known if there was a connection between the incident Friday and the earlier reported threat.
