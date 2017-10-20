Student in custody for threat that led to lock down at Park Hill High School

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

Merriam police officer Brad Thomas, stepson of slain Kansas City, Kansas police Capt. Robert "Dave" Melton, has been training to join area police officers, firefighters and EMT/paramedics for the upcoming Guns N’ Hoses 2017 Charity Boxing Event. The event raises money for the Kansas City Crime Commission’s Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund. Video by John Sleezer and Joe Robertson/The Kansas City Star