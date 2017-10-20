Crime

Student in custody for threat that led to lock down at Park Hill High School

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 20, 2017 2:05 PM

A threat that prompted a lock down Friday at Park Hill High School resulted in the arrest of one person.

Police reported about 12:45 p.m. Friday that a suspect was in custody and the lock down was lifted. No injuries were reported.

The school was locked down for a short time after the student allegedly made a threatening comment, according to Kansas City police.

The student was arrested by deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, school officials notified parents about a threat that prompted an additional police presence at the school in Kansas City, North, on Friday.

A school district spokeswoman said Friday that it was not known if there was a connection between the incident Friday and the earlier reported threat.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

    Merriam police officer Brad Thomas, stepson of slain Kansas City, Kansas police Capt. Robert "Dave" Melton, has been training to join area police officers, firefighters and EMT/paramedics for the upcoming Guns N’ Hoses 2017 Charity Boxing Event. The event raises money for the Kansas City Crime Commission’s Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund. Video by John Sleezer and Joe Robertson/The Kansas City Star

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event 2:35

Stepson of slain KCK Police Capt. Robert David Melton, prepares for boxing in Guns N’ Hoses charity event
Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel 1:14

Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel
Mother of DUI victim Caitlin Vogel speaks out 0:32

Mother of DUI victim Caitlin Vogel speaks out

View More Video