Police: KC man accused of firing shots near Waldo Bar claimed he was federal agent

A Kansas City man accused of firing a weapon near Waldo Bar and later at a convenience store told people he was a federal agent prior to the initial incident, prosecutors said.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker charged Wesley G. Barnes, 34, with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
Barnes is accused of firing shots from a gun after leaving Waldo Bar about 1 a.m. Wednesday. The bar is near 75th Street and Wornall Road.
Prosecutors believe Barnes also fired several shots about an half hour later at a QuikTrip near 103rd Street and Wornall Road.
According to court records, Barnes allegedly entered Waldo Bar and asked the bartender if police were around. He then pulled out a handgun and placed it on the bar and stated he was a federal agent.
The bartender asked him to leave, so he retrieved the gun and walked out.
A doorman told police Barnes got into a white Audi A4. Seconds later, the people inside the bar heard gunshots.
Court records indicate several shots were fired about a half hour later at QuikTrip while several people were inside or at the gas pumps.
According to court records, police traced Barnes through a credit card he used at the bar with the name of his wife.
Barnes’ bond was set at $200,000.
