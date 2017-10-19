Missouri clerk shot man in head after believing he’d stolen $1 bag of candy, police say

A Missouri gas clerk has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a customer he suspected of stealing a $1.10 bag of candy, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The clerk, 39-year-old Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher, was charged Wednesday in the late September incident.
He and Christopher Simmons, 34, had gotten into a dispute inside a Phillips 66 station in Ferguson, police said.
Simmons left, and Jawher followed. The men argued outside, and then Jawher shot Simmons, police added.
Jawher suspected Simmons had stolen a bag of candy. But Simmons “did not steal or leave the store with candy” before being shot in the back of the head, charging documents say according to the Post-Dispatch.
Simmons’ mother, Dorothy Simmons, told the Post-Dispatch that the family is “trying to find some peace.”
Her son, she added, was a “wonderful young man who was taken from us too soon.”
Jawher’s bond was set at $1 million.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
