Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher
Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher
Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher

Crime

Missouri clerk shot man in head after believing he’d stolen $1 bag of candy, police say

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

October 19, 2017 9:48 AM

A Missouri gas clerk has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a customer he suspected of stealing a $1.10 bag of candy, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The clerk, 39-year-old Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher, was charged Wednesday in the late September incident.

He and Christopher Simmons, 34, had gotten into a dispute inside a Phillips 66 station in Ferguson, police said.

Simmons left, and Jawher followed. The men argued outside, and then Jawher shot Simmons, police added.

Jawher suspected Simmons had stolen a bag of candy. But Simmons “did not steal or leave the store with candy” before being shot in the back of the head, charging documents say according to the Post-Dispatch.

Simmons’ mother, Dorothy Simmons, told the Post-Dispatch that the family is “trying to find some peace.”

Her son, she added, was a “wonderful young man who was taken from us too soon.”

Jawher’s bond was set at $1 million.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel

    James McAllister was sentenced in Johnson County District Court on Wednesday to nine years in prison for the drunk driving crash that killed Caitlin Vogel.

Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel

Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel 1:14

Watch drunk driver get sentenced for wreck that killed Olathe school instructor Caitlin Vogel
Mother of DUI victim Caitlin Vogel speaks out 0:32

Mother of DUI victim Caitlin Vogel speaks out
Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence 0:59

Kansas City resident fed up with gun violence

View More Video