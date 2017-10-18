Stephanie Sandstrom was charged Wednesday with one count each of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.
Crime

Hoodie-wearing KC woman killed homeless man, wounded his brother, police say

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

October 18, 2017 08:33 PM

Prosecutors believe a 30-year-old woman wearing a hoodie fatally shot a homeless man and wounded his brother in a double shooting early Sunday in Kansas City.

Stephanie Sandstrom was charged Wednesday with one count each of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

A warrant for Sandstrom’s arrest was issued shortly after she was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court. Prosecutors requested a cash-only bond of $250,000.

Sandstrom is accused of shooting to death an unidentified man and wounding his brother during a disturbance about 5 a.m. on the front porch of a home in the 1100 block of Ewing Avenue.

A witness told investigators the homicide victim was visiting his brother and the brother’s wife prior to the shooting.

According to court documents, the surviving victim told the witness after he was shot that Sandstrom was the assailant.

Sandstrom, the witness said, blamed the surviving victim for her being evicted from a neighboring residence two years ago.

The witness claimed Sandstrom harassed the surviving victim after the eviction, and threatened him nearly two weeks before he was shot.

Court records state another witness told investigators that Sandstrom came upon the porch wearing a hoodie before she opened fire.

The deceased victim was found lying on the floor of a front bedroom. He was shot twice.

Authorities described Sandstrom in court documents as a two-time felon. She pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle in 2006 and to forgery four years later.

Sandstrom allegedly threatened to shoot a civilian detention officer after her arrest, court records state.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

