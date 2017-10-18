FBI’s human trafficking sting nets 10 arrests in KC area, 3 minors recovered

More Videos 1:35 Mother pleads to the public for help in son’s murder Pause 1:24 Robbery of Independence Subway store caught on video 2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 1:47 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 3:22 Surveillance video of Costco gunman released by Lenexa police 1:45 Blue Springs police investigate teen's shooting death 7:56 Touching tribute from Guatemala caps remembrance of Mike McGraw 0:53 Watch UMKC’s game-winning shot 0:33 Prison health care company in Missouri and Kansas offers little transparency 1:10 Sporting Kansas City drafts Butler goalkeeper Eric Dick and Denver center back Graham Smith Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

FBI's nationwide underage sex sting nets 120 arrests, including 10 in the Kansas City metro More than a half dozen metro law enforcement agencies helped federal agents arrest 10 underage human traffickers and recover three minors in the Kansas City area as part of a nationwide sting that included 120 arrests and the recovery of 84 minors. More than a half dozen metro law enforcement agencies helped federal agents arrest 10 underage human traffickers and recover three minors in the Kansas City area as part of a nationwide sting that included 120 arrests and the recovery of 84 minors. Toriano Porter The Federal Bureau of Investigation-Kansas City Division

More than a half dozen metro law enforcement agencies helped federal agents arrest 10 underage human traffickers and recover three minors in the Kansas City area as part of a nationwide sting that included 120 arrests and the recovery of 84 minors. Toriano Porter The Federal Bureau of Investigation-Kansas City Division