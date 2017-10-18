FBI’s human trafficking sting nets 10 arrests in KC area, 3 minors recovered

More than a half dozen metro area law enforcement agencies helped federal agents arrest 10 underage human traffickers and recover three minors in the Kansas City area as part of a nationwide sting.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Kansas City Division, along with other law enforcement agencies, conducted Operation Cross Country XI Oct. 12-15 in 10 cities throughout Kansas and Missouri.
Those cities included Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Riverside and North Kansas City, Mo., and Overland Park, Olathe, Junction City, Topeka and Wichita, Kan.
The sting — staged in hotels, casinos, and truck stops, as well as on street corners and Internet websites — was a part of a nationwide effort that led to the arrest of 120 people of the recovery of 84 minors.
Never miss a local story.
Locally, three minors ranging in age 16- to 17-years-old were recovered and 10 people suspected of human trafficking were arrested.
Nationwide, the youngest victim recovered was three-months-old, and the average age of victims recovered was 15-years-old.
Independence conducts separate sting
The Independence Police Department conducted a similar sting Oct. 11-13 that targeted prostitution and human trafficking.
A total of 37 criminal charges were filed against 27 people.
Police arrested 13 people for prostitution, including four felony cases. Nine people were arrested for patronizing prostitution.
Police said one sex offender was apprehended and they developed two leads on human trafficking.
Fourteen people were arrested on outstanding warrants, including four felony warrants.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
The following agencies partnered with the The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Kansas City Division during Operation Cross Country XI:
▪ Kansas City Police Department
▪ Overland Park, Kan. Police Department
▪ Olathe, Kan. Police Department
▪ Independence, Mo. Police Department
▪ Homeland Security Investigations
▪ Lee’s Summit, Mo. Police Department
▪ Riverside, Mo. Police Department
▪ North Kansas City, Mo. Police Department
▪ Junction City, Kan. Police Department
▪ Geary County, Kan. Sheriff’s Department
▪ Topeka, Kan. Police Department
▪ Riley County, Kan. Police Department
▪ Wichita, Kan. Police Department
▪ Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department
▪ Exploited and Missing Child Unit – EMCU
Source: Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division
Comments