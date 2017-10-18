Stolen money or not _ the IRS expects its cut

A Kansas City woman who stole more than $460,000 from her employer has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.
Tammera Goodman, 56, admitted in a plea agreement that for the five years of her embezzlement scheme she did not declare the stolen money on her federal and state tax returns.
Her scheme resulted in a loss of $117,439 for the Internal Revenue Service and $27,202 for the state of Missouri, according to court documents.
In her agreement with federal prosecutors in Kansas City, Goodman pleaded guilty to one count involving the tax year 2015. That year she claimed about $33,000 in income on her tax returns, when she actually made about $151,000, according to the agreement.
Goodman was office manager for Rainbow International of Kansas City since 2006.
But in 2011, she began using company money to pay off her personal credit cards and to make mortgage payments.
From 2011 to 2015, she embezzled a total of $466,274 from the company. Among other tings, she used the stolen money to make retail purchases, dine at restaurants and purchase vehicles.
The embezzled money boosted her total income for that five-year period to more than $625,000 while she claimed a total of $159,000 on her tax returns during the same time.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
