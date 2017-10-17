Man accused of fatally shooting KC woman possibly in Wichita, police say

A Kansas City man charged nearly three weeks ago with murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman is possibly in the Wichita area, police said Tuesday.
Anton Hunter, 19, was charged Sept. 30 with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and failure to report a shooting — a misdemeanor — in the April 30 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Isabell Addison.
Anton Hunter, 19, wanted for murder of 18-y.o. Isabell Addison on 4/30. Know where he is? Call 474-TIPS Cash reward. https://t.co/rltS176SRR pic.twitter.com/FWmulRItTM— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 16, 2017
Police in Kansas City have searched for Hunter since he was charged.
Isabell Addison was killed April 2017. We are looking for Anton L. Hunter. Tell us where he is, bring him to justice. 816-474-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/xprnKEofi7— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) October 16, 2017
On Monday, police, prosecutors and the young woman’s relatives pleaded for the public’s assistance in helping locate Hunter.
On Tuesday, Wichita Police re-tweeted a photo of Hunter with a tweet stating Hunter may be in the area.
Possibly in the Wichita, KS area. https://t.co/awGXxZtcOv— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 17, 2017
According to court records, a passenger in the car Addison was driving told police that they were stopped at a red light at the corner of Blue Parkway and Cleveland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when the passenger in the black car next to them began shooting into Addison’s car.
The woman driving the black car later told police that she was Hunter’s girlfriend for about a year and did not know why he began shooting at the car next to them. Shortly before, she and Hunter had an argument over french fries.
Multiple shots were fired. Police found four shell casings at the scene and five in the car Hunter had been riding in. Addison was shot in the chest and jaw.
Police said the shooting appeared to be random.
GoFundMe and YouCaring pages have been set up to help the family in the aftermath of Addison’s death.
