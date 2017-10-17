Man accused of fatally shooting KC woman possibly in Wichita, police say

Mother pleads to the public for help in son’s murder

Annetta Authorlee asked the public for help in solving her son’s murder on Thursday at the Kansas City Police Department headquarters. Police are investigating the murder of John C. Jones, 34, whose body was found in an overturned and bullet-riddled car on Nov. 1, 2017 near East 16th Street and Lister Avenue. A $5,000 reward is being offered. Video by: ALLISON LONG and GLENN RICE