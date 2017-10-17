More Videos

'To think that it happened here is crazy.' 0:58

"To think that it happened here is crazy."

Pause
Father of Isabell Addison makes emotional plea to find his daughter's killer 1:02

Father of Isabell Addison makes emotional plea to find his daughter's killer

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence 3:13

Shawnee mother describes her daughter's shooting death in Lawrence

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:49

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others 1:06

Witnesses describe the scene in Lawrence after shooting kills three, wounds two others

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man 3:00

'He has nothing,' attorney says of Lamonte McIntyre starting life as free man

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

  • FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones

    The FBI is warning that a twist on a virtual kidnapping scam is spreading across the U.S. The caller is trying to trick victims into paying a ransom.

FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones

The FBI is warning that a twist on a virtual kidnapping scam is spreading across the U.S. The caller is trying to trick victims into paying a ransom.
Video by Robert A. Cronkleton
Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Crime

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Three died and two were injured in a shooting in downtown Lawrence early Sunday. A woman and two men died from their injuries: Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, and Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, both of Topeka.

Hear man tell police, 'I won' after killing wife

Latest News

Hear man tell police, 'I won' after killing wife

Thomas C. Santamaria Jr. told police "I won" as they lead him away in handcuffs. Convicted of first-degree murder for the beating and strangulation death of his wife, Yuvett Santamaria, Thomas Santamaria was sentenced to life in prison. (Video by Robert A. Cronkleton)

Deadly shooting in KCK

Local

Deadly shooting in KCK

A spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed Wednesday at a park in Kansas City, Kan.

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero

Crime

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero

Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road.