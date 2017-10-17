Two people have been arrested after downtown Lawrence shooting left three dead

Two people have been arrested following a shooting earlier this month that left three people dead on Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence, Kan., police announced Tuesday.
Lawrence police identified the suspects as Ahmad Malik Rayton, 22, of Topeka, Kan., and Dominique Jaquez McMillon, 19, also of Topeka, Kan.
Rayton was charged with attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon while McMillon was charged with aggravated assault and battery.
More information is expected to be released during a press conference with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office later on Tuesday.
The shooting, reported Oct. 1 in the area of 11th and Massachusetts streets in Lawrence, killed a Shawnee woman and two men from Topeka. Lawrence police had said earlier this month that they believed the shooting stemmed from a “physical altercation” that occurred near the northwest corner of 11th and Massachusetts.
Comments