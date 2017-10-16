Josiah Strick
Leavenworth man, 21, charged with rape of 13-year-old in Lenexa

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 16, 2017 11:06 AM

A Leavenworth man has been charged in Johnson County with child rape and accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Josiah Matthew Strick, 21, allegedly committed the crime in April when he was 20 and the girl was 13, according to the complaint filed in Johnson County District Court.

It was investigated by Lenexa police, according to the documents.

Strick was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Monday morning and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance later in the day.

His bond is set at $250,000.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

