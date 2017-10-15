Clay County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping preteen girl

A judge sentenced a Kansas City man to 40 years in prison for having sex with a preteen girl.
Shaun B. Bettis, 34, will serve prison time for first-degree statutory rape. He will also be subject to lifetime monitoring as a sex offender.
Clay County prosecutors said Friday that Bettis knew the victim and was able to have sexual contact with her at his home while the victim’s family members were busy taking care of sick relatives.
“This is a particularly sad case because the victim and defendant were acquainted,” a statement issued by Clay County prosecutor Daniel White read. “The child had undergone a series of losses in her life including the illness and death of family members, and was particularly vulnerable.”
Prosecutors say Bettis was in contact with the victim between late fall 2015 and the winter of 2016.
An adult learned what was happening after finding “inappropriate and sexual content” Bettis had sent the girl on her phone.
“Bettis is 34,” the statement read. “This is a vulnerable child. He knew what he was doing, and he admits what he did was wrong.”
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
