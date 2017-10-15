Crime

Man dies after shooting near Ewing Avenue

By Katy Bergen

October 15, 2017

An early morning shooting Sunday left one man dead and another victim in critical condition.

Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Ewing Avenue.

At a residence, they found two individuals who had been shot.

The deceased victim was male. The other was transported to the hospital.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call the TIPS hotline 816-474-TIPS (8477).

