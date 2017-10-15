Kansas City police officer shoots at car after almost being run over

A Kansas City police officer shot at a vehicle early Sunday after the driver attempted to hit the officer with the car.
The Kansas City Police Department said the driver of a gold vehicle was seen driving erratically around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.
The driver tried to strike an officer at the officer crossed the street at Westport Road and Mill Street.
The officer fired at the vehicle as it fled the scene.
The officer was not injured, and police are still looking for the suspect and vehicle.
