Crime

Kansas City police officer shoots at car after almost being run over

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

October 15, 2017 7:34 AM

A Kansas City police officer shot at a vehicle early Sunday after the driver attempted to hit the officer with the car.

The Kansas City Police Department said the driver of a gold vehicle was seen driving erratically around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The driver tried to strike an officer at the officer crossed the street at Westport Road and Mill Street.

The officer fired at the vehicle as it fled the scene.

The officer was not injured, and police are still looking for the suspect and vehicle.

Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

    The latest burglary occurred about 1:35 a.m. Wednesday at Price-Rite Market and Deli in the 6400 block of Northwest Waukomis Drive.

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses
Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four
Surveillance video captures murder victim 1:18

Surveillance video captures murder victim

View More Video