Ozarks man charged with sexually assaulting two unconscious teens

A Springfield man has been charged with sexual assault in incidents involving two unconscious teenagers.
Jordan Gilbert, 22, allegedly sodomized a 14-year-old in early September after the girl had fallen asleep, according to court documents.
He was charged Tuesday with first-degree sodomy and sexual misconduct.
In early 2016, he allegedly pulled a sleeping 16-year-old girl’s pants down and masturbated.
The two girls know each other, and one confronted Gilbert after learning he had allegedly assaulted the other.
Gilbert replied in a phone message, according to police, “I know ... I’m a piece of sh--. And a horrible person. ... I don’t expect you to forgive me, but know that I am sorry. And I appreciate you not telling them. I hate myself ... so much.”
Later, Gilbert wrote to the other alleged victim that “I will never hate myself enough,” according to police.
Gilbert admitted to pulling both the girls’ pants down when they were unconscious and admitted to sexually assaulting them, police said.
He’s in custody on $100,000 bond.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
