Man found guilty of shooting into SUV

A Jackson County jury has convicted a 22-year-old man for firing several gunshots into his parked SUV while his fiancée was inside the vehicle.
Tyrell L. Staten was found guilty of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first-degree assault for the incident that happened Valentine’s Day in the 10000 block of Wilson Avenue in Independence. The incident happened while Staten was out on bond on a separate criminal case.
His fiancee told police Staten became angry when the vehicle broke down on Wilson Avenue, and that he got out, shouted an expletive and fired five shots into the engine compartment of a Toyota RAV4.
But as each round fired, Staten heard the woman scream as the shots fell closer to the victim in the car.
Never miss a local story.
Staten is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.
In May, a Jackson County judge sentenced Staten to 10 years in prison for sodomizing a girl under the age of 14 — a crime that was reported to Kansas City police in 2012 but didn’t lead to an arrest or charges for nearly three years. The three-year wait occurred while the Police Department’s Crimes Against Children unit experienced what one commander called a “systemic failure,” with at least 148 cases mishandled or not investigated for periods of more than a year.
According to court records, the sodomy case began when a girl and her family told police on Nov. 25, 2012, that Staten had assaulted the girl while visiting her home two days earlier. The girl’s exact age were redacted in court records, but documents specify she was younger than 14 at the time of the alleged abuse.
The girl gave a video statement describing the abuse, and police took evidence for DNA testing.
But according to court records, it was not until nearly three years later, in November 2015, that police interviewed Staten and arrested him.
Staten pleaded guilty to one count of statutory sodomy and was sentenced the same day.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments