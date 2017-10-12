Zachary M. Lisle
NKC man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2014 attack on Liberty city employee

By Toriano Porter

October 12, 2017 9:25 PM

A 24-year-old North Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2014 murder of a Liberty city employee who was robbed, tortured and beaten before his death.

Zachary M. Lisle was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder and 20 years for armed criminal action in the death of Mark Thomas.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge Janet L. Sutton ordered the sentences run consecutively.

Thomas, 58, was found dead Jan. 5, 2014, in a restroom at Smithville Lake.

Brandon Dewayne Fletcher, 19, of Liberty, was also charged in the case. He pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the attack on Thomas and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Fletcher, who was 17 at the time of the slaying, was later certified to stand trial as an adult.

Authorities said Thomas, a Liberty city employee, offered to drive Fletcher and Lisle, acquaintances of a family member, to a mobile home where Lisle had been staying in the 8800 block of Northeast 107th Terrace in Kansas City, North.

The pair forced Thomas to pull over. Then they robbed, tortured and fatally beat him before leaving his body in a park restroom, according to court records.

The Liberty Community Center hired Thomas in October 2009 as a part-time custodian.

“The death of Mark A. Thomas was a tragedy made more profound by the fact that he was acquainted with his killer,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White said. “While justice has been meted out, the family still has a hole left by Lisle’s acts.”

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

